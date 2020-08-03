Overview of Dr. Michael Kinsman, MD

Dr. Michael Kinsman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Kinsman works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Low Back Pain and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.