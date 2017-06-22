Dr. Michael Kissenberth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissenberth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kissenberth, MD
Dr. Michael Kissenberth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas200 Patewood Dr Ste C100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-7422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgery and Orthopedic Clinic13 Edgewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-7861
Steadman Hawkins Hillcrest727 Se Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 454-7422
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Self Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K Is the man! I am not an athlete but used to be. i'm 47 and my shoulder was hamburger from H.S. and college baseball. He tried non surgical treatment for a little while, but it was ineffective. Performed the surgery, and I saw him almost every time I went in for therapy (twice a week) as he would walk through checking on his patients. He is definitely no-nonsense tell it like it is Dr. My surgery was 7 years ago and I haven't had any problems since.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184670994
- Medical University of South Carolina
- The Citadel
Dr. Kissenberth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kissenberth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kissenberth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kissenberth has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissenberth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissenberth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissenberth.
