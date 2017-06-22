Overview of Dr. Michael Kissenberth, MD

Dr. Michael Kissenberth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Kissenberth works at Steadmen Hawkins Clinic in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.