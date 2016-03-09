Dr. Klaper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Klaper, MD
Dr. Michael Klaper, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Goldhamer & Marano Chiropractic Ctr Inc.1551 Pacific Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 586-5555
Extremely knowledgable, personable and informative doctor. No BS just straight talk. Started plant based diet 6 months ago after seeing Dr. Klaper and feel much better. Highly recomment
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Klaper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Klaper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klaper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klaper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.