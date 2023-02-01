Dr. Michael Klassen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Klassen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Klassen, MD
Dr. Michael Klassen, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Klassen's Office Locations
Dr. Michael Klassen MD10 Harris Ct Bldg A Ste A, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 271-5652
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Natividad Medical Center
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very pleasant experience with Dr. Klassen. He explained my condition in a way that I was able to comprehend without the use of alot of medical jargon. He was very patient and thorough in his examination as well.
About Dr. Michael Klassen, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1932234952
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klassen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klassen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klassen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Klassen speaks Spanish.
391 patients have reviewed Dr. Klassen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klassen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klassen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klassen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.