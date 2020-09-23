Overview

Dr. Michael Klein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.



Dr. Klein works at OSF MEDICAL GROUP in Alton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.