Overview

Dr. Michael Klein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Bjc Medical Group Professionals in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.