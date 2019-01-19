Overview of Dr. Michael Kline, MD

Dr. Michael Kline, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kline works at Urological Health E Alabama in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stones, Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.