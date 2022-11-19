Overview of Dr. Michael Klufas, MD

Dr. Michael Klufas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Klufas works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.