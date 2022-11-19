See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Michael Klufas, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Klufas, MD

Dr. Michael Klufas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Klufas works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klufas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina
    840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Ocular Hypertension
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Chorioretinal Scars
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Macular Hole
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Acute Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Ocular Prosthetics
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pars Planitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blurred Vision
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Ulcer
Cystoid Macular Edema
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Iridectomy
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Macular Degeneration
Macular Pucker
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Pinguecula
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Tear
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Scleral Buckling
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Vascular Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Klufas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    • 1346558392
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center-Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    Internship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Klufas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klufas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klufas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klufas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klufas works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Klufas’s profile.

    Dr. Klufas has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klufas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Klufas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klufas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klufas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klufas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

