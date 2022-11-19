Dr. Michael Klufas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klufas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Klufas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Klufas, MD
Dr. Michael Klufas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Klufas works at
Dr. Klufas' Office Locations
Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klufas is knowledgeable about the latest treatments available. He is congenial and his macula treatments are always painless. I travel from Florida just to have him treat my eyes. Have been his patient since July. 2018. The staff in the office are considerate, patient and helpful. Patients are seen in a timely manner. And the offices are well kept.
About Dr. Michael Klufas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1346558392
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center-Jules Stein Eye Institute
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klufas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klufas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klufas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klufas works at
Dr. Klufas has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klufas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klufas speaks Spanish and Ukrainian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Klufas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klufas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klufas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klufas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.