Overview

Dr. Michael Kluger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kluger works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.