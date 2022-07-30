See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Kluger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Kluger, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Kluger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kluger works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Injury Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Malignant Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peritoneum Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kluger?

    Jul 30, 2022
    Excellent Dr. Very grateful that he listened attentively to me and proceeded with the proper testing and gave me peace of mind to rule out certain conditions.
    Geraldine — Jul 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Kluger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Kluger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kluger to family and friends

    Dr. Kluger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kluger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Kluger, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Kluger, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891866976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Paris/Hospital Henri Mondor
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Columbia University/NY Presbyterian Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kluger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kluger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kluger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kluger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kluger works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kluger’s profile.

    Dr. Kluger has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kluger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kluger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kluger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kluger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kluger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Kluger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.