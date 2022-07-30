Dr. Michael Kluger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kluger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kluger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kluger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kluger works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kluger?
Excellent Dr. Very grateful that he listened attentively to me and proceeded with the proper testing and gave me peace of mind to rule out certain conditions.
About Dr. Michael Kluger, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891866976
Education & Certifications
- University Of Paris/Hospital Henri Mondor
- Columbia University/NY Presbyterian Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kluger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kluger accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kluger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kluger works at
Dr. Kluger has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kluger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kluger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kluger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kluger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kluger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.