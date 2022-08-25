Overview of Dr. Michael Knesek, MD

Dr. Michael Knesek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Knesek works at Bone & Joint Specialists in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.