Overview of Dr. Michael Knox, MD

Dr. Michael Knox, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Knox works at Baptist Health Medical Group Urology Paducah in Paducah, KY with other offices in Murray, KY and Benton, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.