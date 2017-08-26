Dr. Michael Knox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Knox, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Knox, MD
Dr. Michael Knox, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Knox's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology Paducah2605 Kentucky Ave Ste 401, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology2603 Kentucky Ave Ste 102, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology1208 Johnson Blvd, Murray, KY 42071 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology543 Powell Ln, Benton, KY 42025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knox is a phenomenal urologist! I needed surgery and he fit me in RIGHT AWAY to alleviate my pain. I HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Knox, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knox accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Knox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knox has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.