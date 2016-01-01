Overview of Dr. Michael Knudsen, MD

Dr. Michael Knudsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Knudsen works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY, Scarsdale, NY and Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.