Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Knudsen, MD
Dr. Michael Knudsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Knudsen's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Sports Performance Institute693 White Plains Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester55 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Knudsen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093058240
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knudsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knudsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knudsen works at
Dr. Knudsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knudsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knudsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knudsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.