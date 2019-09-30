See All Urologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Michael Koch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Koch, MD

Urology
4.5 (29)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Koch, MD

Dr. Michael Koch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.

Dr. Koch works at IN Health Urology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Koch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    IN Health Urology
    535 Barnhill Dr # ROUTE041, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-7338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eskenazi Health
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • IU Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Koch?

    Sep 30, 2019
    I was diagnosed with T2 prostate cancer and my local urologist suggested I interview Dr Koch and a radiation oncologist to explore options. We selected the daVinci surgery option. Dr Koch has done many of these surgeries each month for many years. It's good to have that experience to put to work on your case. Dr Bock and then Dr Koch in the interview visit explained their perspective on my situation and were not rushed at all. Surgery was at IU North and all went as planned. One month later, my PSA was undetectable! I hope to remain cancer-free for many years!
    — Sep 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Koch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Koch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koch to family and friends

    Dr. Koch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Koch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Koch, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Koch, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821084252
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Urologic Research
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock M C|Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Mary Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koch works at IN Health Urology in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Koch’s profile.

    Dr. Koch has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Koch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.