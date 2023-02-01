Dr. Michael Kody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Kody, MD
Dr. Michael Kody, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kody works at
Dr. Kody's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists601 W 5th Ave Ste 400, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kody?
He had a great personality. And he also knew a lot about my wife and I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Michael Kody, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407825599
Education & Certifications
- The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kody works at
Dr. Kody has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Kody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.