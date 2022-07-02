Overview

Dr. Michael Kohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Kohen works at Allergy Asthma Arthritis Center in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.