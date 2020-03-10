Overview of Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD

Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Kornblatt works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC in Morton Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

