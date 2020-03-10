Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Kornblatt's Office Locations
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (312) 263-6109
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic experiences,best doctor I have ever had. I was recommended by my brother in law that had a great experience. Dr. Kornblatt has repaired two Herniated discs for me in the past, both procedures went great. I have made numerous recommendations and everyone I know speaks highly of him. Looks like I may need a third procedure in the future and I will be returning in spite of an hour plus drive to see him.
About Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235183351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kornblatt speaks Spanish.
