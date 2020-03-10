See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morton Grove, IL
Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD

Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Kornblatt works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC in Morton Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kornblatt's Office Locations

    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 263-6109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Mar 10, 2020
    Fantastic experiences,best doctor I have ever had. I was recommended by my brother in law that had a great experience. Dr. Kornblatt has repaired two Herniated discs for me in the past, both procedures went great. I have made numerous recommendations and everyone I know speaks highly of him. Looks like I may need a third procedure in the future and I will be returning in spite of an hour plus drive to see him.
    Christopher Schwingle — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235183351
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kornblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kornblatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kornblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kornblatt works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC in Morton Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kornblatt’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornblatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

