Dr. Michael Kosmo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Kosmo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
cCARE San Marcos Cancer Center838 Nordahl Rd Fl 3, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always impressed by the thoroughness and time taken to discuss and answer questions. It is obvious that Dr Kosmo cares about his patients.
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1891742847
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center|Naval Medical Center
- Naval Med Center|Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
