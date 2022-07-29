Overview of Dr. Michael Kosmo, MD

Dr. Michael Kosmo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Kosmo works at cCARE San Marcos Cancer Center in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.