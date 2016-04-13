Dr. Michael Koss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Koss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Koss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Koss works at
Locations
The Jon R. Hillegas Surgery Center13640 N Plaza del Rio Blvd Ste 135, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3800
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Considerate, friendly, listens well, ease of appts. Thorough and provides results right away.
About Dr. Michael Koss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053365742
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koss works at
Dr. Koss has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Koss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koss.
