Overview

Dr. Michael Koss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Koss works at The Jon R. Hillegas Surgery Center in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.