Dr. Michael Koteles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koteles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Koteles, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Koteles, MD
Dr. Michael Koteles, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Koteles works at
Dr. Koteles' Office Locations
-
1
Barragan Family Health Care & Diabetes Center930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A2, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 637-2022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koteles?
Extremely knowledgeable and thorough. patient, kind. I feel he is an excellent addition to Hollister. Just the Doctor any one would be happy with.
About Dr. Michael Koteles, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1093799959
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Keesler Med Ctr
- Keesler Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koteles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koteles accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koteles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koteles works at
Dr. Koteles has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koteles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koteles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koteles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koteles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koteles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.