Overview of Dr. Michael Koteles, MD

Dr. Michael Koteles, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Koteles works at Barragan Family Health Care And Diabetic Care Center in Hollister, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.