Dr. Michael Koval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Koval, MD
Dr. Michael Koval, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Koval works at
Dr. Koval's Office Locations
Consulting Ophthalmologists PC499 Farmington Ave Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 678-0202
Glastonbury Office295 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 678-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Such a wonderful doctor and a great / caring place all around. I am Thankful!
About Dr. Michael Koval, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University of Texas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Koval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koval.
