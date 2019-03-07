Dr. Michael Kowalski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kowalski, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Kowalski, DPM
Dr. Michael Kowalski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Kowalski's Office Locations
Michael F. Kowalski, DPM2035 Hamburg Tpke Ste F, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 765-6553
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Competent, professional, knowledgeable, friendly, caring, patient, reliable, accommodating. These are the adjectives that I would use to describe Dr. Kowalski.
About Dr. Michael Kowalski, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1255460309
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kowalski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalski works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.
