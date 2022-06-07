Dr. Michael Kozart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kozart, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kozart, MD
Dr. Michael Kozart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sebastopol, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kozart's Office Locations
Shelleen E Denno MD Inc.652 Petaluma Ave Ste D, Sebastopol, CA 95472 Directions (707) 823-3166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Kozart for three years now. He is incredibly knowledgeable and compassionate. By far my best experience with a mental health provider. He has been open to me trying new medications, and he’s been open to me discontinuing the ones that didn’t work for me.
About Dr. Michael Kozart, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013060888
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozart has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozart.
