Dr. Michael Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kramer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kramer, MD
Dr. Michael Kramer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital Physician - Spine Surgery9250 Blue Ash Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 792-7445
The Christ Hospital - Joint & Spine Center2123 Auburn Ave # C920B, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 792-7445
The Christ Hospital7545 Beechmont Ave Ste J, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 792-7445
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer has done 10 of my 11 back surgeries and installed my pain pump! Most people would never know I have a bad back by looking at me but trust me I do! I would trust his opinion if he thought I needed another! He has never made any false promises or given me unreasonable expectations. As with any back surgery you must alter your abilities, change how you move forward in the future! With that being said you must realize that your once limber back is a thing of the past and your life is not done just altered!
About Dr. Michael Kramer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1053351783
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Cincinnati Genl Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
