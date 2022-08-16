Overview of Dr. Michael Krantzow, DO

Dr. Michael Krantzow, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Krantzow works at Golden Orthopaedic Hip Knee Shoulder and Foot Center in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.