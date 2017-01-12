See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Michael Kraujalis, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Kraujalis, MD

Dr. Michael Kraujalis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Kraujalis works at Conway Internists, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kraujalis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Conway Internists, LLC
    121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 402, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 205-6160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 12, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr Krajaullis for 25 + years. He has made some very good judgement calls for me in my health care choices. He has also been a good guy to see and been professional in every visit over 25 years. If you looking for a good doctor see Dr Mike. Loren Tomlin
    Loren Tomlin in St Louis, MO — Jan 12, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Kraujalis, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649202235
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital South Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kraujalis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraujalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kraujalis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kraujalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraujalis works at Conway Internists, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kraujalis’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraujalis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraujalis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraujalis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraujalis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

