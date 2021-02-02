Dr. Michael Kreager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kreager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kreager, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They completed their residency with St Luke's Hospital
Dr. Kreager works at
Locations
-
1
Zenith Healthcare Sc6121 Green Bay Rd Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 551-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Edgerton Hospital And Health Services
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kreager?
I have been seeing Dr Kreager for over 20 years. He listens carefully, explains very well what your options are, and has a great understanding of the side effects from many of the medications and how to cope with the symptoms.
About Dr. Michael Kreager, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1609850791
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreager works at
Dr. Kreager has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.