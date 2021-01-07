See All Gastroenterologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Michael Krease, DO

Gastroenterology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Krease, DO

Dr. Michael Krease, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Krease works at Gastroenterology Health Partners in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krease's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Gastroenerology Assoc.
    1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste G58, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 452-9567
  2. 2
    Ambulatory Care Building-AIM Clinic
    550 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 561-8686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Enteritis
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Migraine
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Heartburn
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Bradycardia
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2021
    Dr.krease is very patient and listen to my concerns. I would recommend him . Thank you Dr.Krease.
    Michelle alcorn — Jan 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Krease, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003255365
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krease has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krease has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krease works at Gastroenterology Health Partners in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Krease’s profile.

    Dr. Krease has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krease on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krease. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krease.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krease, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krease appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

