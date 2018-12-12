Dr. Michael Krebs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krebs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Krebs, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Krebs, MD
Dr. Michael Krebs, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Pennsylcania and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Krebs' Office Locations
Michael Krebs, MD12121 Richmond Ave Ste 422, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 317-4271Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He talks to his patients, asking questions that allow him to learn what the health issues might be. Yet his questioning is gentle and never seems intrusive.
About Dr. Michael Krebs, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1033114533
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- University of Pennsylcania
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
