Overview of Dr. Michael Krebsbach, MD

Dr. Michael Krebsbach, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Krebsbach works at Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.