Overview of Dr. Michael Kressler, DPM

Dr. Michael Kressler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kressler works at Reno Foot and Ankle in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.