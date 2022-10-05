Dr. Michael Kressler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kressler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kressler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Reno Foot and Ankle343 Elm St Ste 302, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 826-2662
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-6490
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found him to be a kind, intelligent, and insightful Dr. He went above and beyond when my toe wasn't healing properly. His bedside manner is amazing. He truly cares for his patients and their well being.
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184628174
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Kressler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kressler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kressler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kressler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kressler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kressler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.