Dr. Michael Krier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Krier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Krier works at
Locations
NorthBay Health Gastroenterology - Green Valley4520 Business Center Dr Ste 180, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
NorthBay Health Gastroenterology - Vacaville1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 100B, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, professional, great listener, asks good questions, very willing to find solutions. I will highly reccomend him.
About Dr. Michael Krier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
