Overview

Dr. Michael Krier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Krier works at NorthBay Health Gastroenterology in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Peptic Ulcer and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.