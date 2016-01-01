Dr. Krinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Krinsky, MD
Dr. Michael Krinsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Trinity Health of New England Provider Network580 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 106, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 872-2762
Digestive Health Specialists of Eastern Connecticut LLC353 Main St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 649-3477
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Michael Krinsky, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1508898339
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Krinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Krinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.
