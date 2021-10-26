Overview of Dr. Michael Krivitsky, DO

Dr. Michael Krivitsky, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Krivitsky works at Waterford Internal Medicine in Waterford, MI with other offices in Lake Orion, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.