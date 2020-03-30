Dr. Michael Kroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kroll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Main/Kennestone895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Kroll Care290 Heritage Walk, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 273-3456
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Always professional. Great staff.Never a bad experience Harold
- Ophthalmology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Michael Reese Medical Center, Chicago
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kroll accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroll speaks Spanish.
