Dr. Michael Kroll, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (166)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Kroll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Kroll works at Marietta Eye Clinic in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main/Kennestone
    895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-8111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Kroll Care
    290 Heritage Walk, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 273-3456

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 166 ratings
    Patient Ratings (166)
    5 Star
    (142)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Kroll, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 59 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538160627
    Education & Certifications

    • Michael Reese Medical Center, Chicago
    • Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kroll accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    166 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

