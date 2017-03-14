See All General Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Michael Kropilak, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Kropilak, MD

Dr. Michael Kropilak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kropilak works at Premier Surgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kropilak's Office Locations

    Premier Surgical Fort Sanders Regional
    1819 Clinch Ave Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-3695

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 14, 2017
    Dr. Kropilak explained exactly what surgery would involve, explained post surgery recovery period, did exactly what he said he would do and never had any post surgery issues.
    knoxville, tn — Mar 14, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Kropilak, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700993839
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kropilak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kropilak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kropilak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kropilak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kropilak works at Premier Surgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kropilak’s profile.

    Dr. Kropilak has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kropilak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kropilak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kropilak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kropilak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kropilak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

