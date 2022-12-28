Dr. Michael Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Krueger, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Krueger, MD
Dr. Michael Krueger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Krueger's Office Locations
The Orthopedic Institute17270 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 633-7222Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Orthopaedic Institute - Ocala1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 336-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Marion Family Medicine PA4600 SW 46th Ct Bldg 200, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 620-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Krueger fixed my husbands broken femur and was an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Michael Krueger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235395153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krueger has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krueger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.