Overview of Dr. Michael Krueger, MD

Dr. Michael Krueger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Krueger works at The Orthopedic Institute in Summerfield, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.