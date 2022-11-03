Dr. Michael Krueger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Krueger, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Krueger, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Mid Valley Cardiology7033 N Fresno St Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 438-8181
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love this guy! Took great care of my husband for 19 years; I continue with his office for annual checkups! Would never consider going to anyone else.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
