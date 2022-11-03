Overview

Dr. Michael Krueger, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Krueger works at Mid Valley Cardiology in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.