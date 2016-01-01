Dr. Michael Kruer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kruer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Kruer, MD
Dr. Michael Kruer, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kruer works at
Dr. Kruer's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1767MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 214, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 631-3106
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kruer?
About Dr. Michael Kruer, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366640468
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University|Oregon Health &amp; Science University
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital/Maricopa Medical Center
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruer accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.