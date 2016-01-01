See All Pediatric Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Michael Kruer, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Kruer, MD

Dr. Michael Kruer, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Kruer works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kruer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1767
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 214, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-3106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Head CT Scan
Evoked Potential Test
Wada Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Palsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Dystonia
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tic Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Botox® Injection
Brain Injury
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Huntington's Disease
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Puncture
Migraine
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nystagmus
Pediatric Chorea
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Skin Biopsy
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tourette's Syndrome
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Kruer, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366640468
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health &amp; Science University|Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University
    Residency
    • Phoenix Childrens Hospital/Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    • Phoenix Childrens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Neurodevelopment Disabilities
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kruer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kruer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kruer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

