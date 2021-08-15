Dr. Michael Kulick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kulick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kulick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kulick works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Plastic Surgery Ctr450 Sutter St Rm 2620, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 956-2550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulick?
I have known Dr. Kulick since the early 2000's. Because I had two falling accidents which affected my right hand, he has performed four surgeries for various reasons on that hand. Dr. Kulick inspires confidence and it is well-earned. Additionally, he shows genuine concern for my ability to regain use and strength in my hand. This has been especially apparent for my most recent surgery in December 2020 when it was necessary to transplant a new bone in my thumb. In my opinion, Dr. Kulick is a brilliant surgeon whose work results in almost invisible scars.
About Dr. Michael Kulick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1639268568
Education & Certifications
- Kilgore/New Meyer
- Stanford University
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulick works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.