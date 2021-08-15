See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Michael Kulick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Michael Kulick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kulick works at Michael Kulick, MD in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Area Plastic Surgery Ctr
    450 Sutter St Rm 2620, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 956-2550
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Breast Ptosis
Burn Care Services
Benign Tumor
Breast Ptosis
Burn Care Services

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 15, 2021
    I have known Dr. Kulick since the early 2000's. Because I had two falling accidents which affected my right hand, he has performed four surgeries for various reasons on that hand. Dr. Kulick inspires confidence and it is well-earned. Additionally, he shows genuine concern for my ability to regain use and strength in my hand. This has been especially apparent for my most recent surgery in December 2020 when it was necessary to transplant a new bone in my thumb. In my opinion, Dr. Kulick is a brilliant surgeon whose work results in almost invisible scars.
    Doreen — Aug 15, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Kulick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639268568
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kilgore/New Meyer
    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kulick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kulick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kulick works at Michael Kulick, MD in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kulick’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

