Dr. Michael Kuo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Kuo, MD
Dr. Michael Kuo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Kuo works at
Dr. Kuo's Office Locations
Loudoun Spine & Rehabilitation224d Cornwall St Nw, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 443-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, help a lot with lower back pain
About Dr. Michael Kuo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427057686
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic & Spine Specialists
- Nat Rehab Hosp
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods.