Overview

Dr. Michael Kurzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Excessive Sweating and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.