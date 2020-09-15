Dr. Michael Kushlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kushlan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C
Dr. Michael Kushlan2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 502, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-0468
- 2 15195 National Ave Ste 204, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 356-0988
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kushlan is a master at educating his patients. Being a well-informed pateitn takes away the stress of uncertainty and allows you to take better care of yourself.
Dr. Kushlan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kushlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushlan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Lactose Intolerance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.