Dr. Michael Kutka, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (10)
Map Pin Small Haverhill, MA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Kutka, MD

Dr. Michael Kutka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.

They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Abdominoplasty and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kutka's Office Locations

    62 Brown St Ste 502B, Haverhill, MA 01830 (978) 521-7600
    Haverhill
    140 Lincoln Ave, Haverhill, MA 01830 (978) 420-1405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 19, 2016
    I went for a consult with Dr. Kutka for a breast reduction.. The entire office was very nice.. They worked hard with me to get my surgery approved through insurance.. They helped me for 5 months working with my dumb insurance.. I had my surgery in April 2016 and I am 4 month post op and I am very happy with the results ?? Thank you to the dr and office!
    Alana in Haverhill, MA — Aug 19, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Kutka, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275530172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kutka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kutka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kutka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kutka has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Abdominoplasty and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

