Overview of Dr. Michael Kutka, MD

Dr. Michael Kutka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Abdominoplasty and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.