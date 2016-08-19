Dr. Michael Kutka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kutka, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kutka, MD
Dr. Michael Kutka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Abdominoplasty and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutka's Office Locations
- 1 62 Brown St Ste 502B, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 521-7600
Haverhill140 Lincoln Ave, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 420-1405
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went for a consult with Dr. Kutka for a breast reduction.. The entire office was very nice.. They worked hard with me to get my surgery approved through insurance.. They helped me for 5 months working with my dumb insurance.. I had my surgery in April 2016 and I am 4 month post op and I am very happy with the results ?? Thank you to the dr and office!
About Dr. Michael Kutka, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutka has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Abdominoplasty and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.