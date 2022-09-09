Dr. Michael Kwakye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwakye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kwakye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kwakye, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Yale University New Haven Hospital
Dr. Kwakye works at
Locations
Tru Medical Management496 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 638-6278Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr. Kwakye. I am usually afraid to go to new doctors, because you never know if they'll be nice or have good bedside manner etc. However, Dr. K was super calm, thorough, and took his time to answer all my questions and review my lab results. I had a really pleasant visit and highly recommend you to go to him. I appreciated his knowledge on living a healthier lifestyle and also that he took the time to share valuable tools in order to promote my own health, through dietary recs, etc. Overall, had a really positive experience and you should definitely go to him!
About Dr. Michael Kwakye, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Twi
- 1104232040
Education & Certifications
- Yale University New Haven Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
