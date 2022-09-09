See All Family Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Michael Kwakye, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Kwakye, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Yale University New Haven Hospital

Dr. Kwakye works at Tru Medical Management in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tru Medical Management
    496 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 638-6278
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Great experience with Dr. Kwakye. I am usually afraid to go to new doctors, because you never know if they'll be nice or have good bedside manner etc. However, Dr. K was super calm, thorough, and took his time to answer all my questions and review my lab results. I had a really pleasant visit and highly recommend you to go to him. I appreciated his knowledge on living a healthier lifestyle and also that he took the time to share valuable tools in order to promote my own health, through dietary recs, etc. Overall, had a really positive experience and you should definitely go to him!
    Raquelle — Sep 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Kwakye, MD
    About Dr. Michael Kwakye, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Twi
    NPI Number
    • 1104232040
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kwakye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwakye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwakye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwakye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwakye works at Tru Medical Management in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kwakye’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwakye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwakye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwakye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwakye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

