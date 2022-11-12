Overview

Dr. Michael Kwan, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Kwan works at Methodist Heart and Lung Institute | Heart Failure and Transplant Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.