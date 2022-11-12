Dr. Michael Kwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kwan, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Heart and Lung Institute | Heart Failure and Transplant Clinic4499 Medical Dr Ste 166, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 667-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love this Doc and his staff!!!! That is hard to say these days...but I can't say enough good things about this whole office! They get right back with you, they have real people answering phones, everyone is so kind and professional from the front office to the back!
About Dr. Michael Kwan, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1942267802
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center|Texas Heart Institute / St Luke's
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
