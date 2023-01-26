Overview

Dr. Michael Kwasman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Kwasman works at Providence Spokane Cardiology in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.