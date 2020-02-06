Overview of Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD

Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Kwasniewski works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.