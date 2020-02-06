Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwasniewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD
Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Kwasniewski works at
Dr. Kwasniewski's Office Locations
Einstein Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 663-6856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, thorough, and thoughtful. Dr. K really takes the time with patients.
About Dr. Michael Kwasniewski, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861838237
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
