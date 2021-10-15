Dr. Michael Kwiatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kwiatt, MD
Dr. Michael Kwiatt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Cooper General Surgery3205 Fire Rd Ste 1, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions
Cooper General Surgery900 Centennial Blvd Ste G, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My surgery done by Dr Kwait was on point, as I entered the building for registration at 4:30am the security guard was extremely helpful, registration was a breeze, the staff came to escort me to take my weight and from there on it was terrific! it was a nurse by the name of Mary Thomas who assisted me, she was totally a very caring and polite nurse who took her time to make sure I was comfortable, then the anesthesiologist Anne came in to explain what would take place in the surgery room, she was so professional, as she took the time to let me know everything there was before entering the surgical room, then I had the chance to finally see my favorite Dr Kwait he entered into the room and was so pleasant, he's a humble
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437570751
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
- Cooper University Hospital
