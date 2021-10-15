Overview

Dr. Michael Kwiatt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Kwiatt works at Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Colorectal Cancer and Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.