Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD
Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Narcolepsy and Cataplexy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labanowski's Office Locations
- 1 2346 W Main St Ste 3, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 673-2501
-
2
Nevada Sleep Diagnostics Inc.62 N Pecos Rd Ste B, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 990-7660
-
3
Southern Sleep Clinics LLC217 S Orange Ave, Eufaula, AL 36027 Directions (334) 687-4643
-
4
Southern Sleep Clinics LLC160 S Painter Ave, Ozark, AL 36360 Directions (334) 445-1421
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labanowski?
I WAS REFERRED TO SEE DR. LABANOWSKI BY MY FAMILY DOCTOR. IT WAS A VERY EASY PROCESS. THEY CALLED AND GOT ME ON THE SCHEDULE VERY QUICKLY. HE, HIS NURSE PRACTITIONER (MRS. REBECCA CAIN), AND HIS STAFF WERE VERY FRIENDLY, HELPFUL, AND PROFESSIONAL.
About Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225086366
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labanowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labanowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labanowski has seen patients for Narcolepsy and Cataplexy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labanowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Labanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labanowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.