Overview of Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD

Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Narcolepsy and Cataplexy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.