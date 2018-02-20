See All Neurologists in Dothan, AL
Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD

Neurology
4.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Dothan, AL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD

Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Narcolepsy and Cataplexy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Farrukh Khan, MD
Dr. Farrukh Khan, MD
3.7 (36)
View Profile

Dr. Labanowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2346 W Main St Ste 3, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 673-2501
  2. 2
    Nevada Sleep Diagnostics Inc.
    62 N Pecos Rd Ste B, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 990-7660
  3. 3
    Southern Sleep Clinics LLC
    217 S Orange Ave, Eufaula, AL 36027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 687-4643
  4. 4
    Southern Sleep Clinics LLC
    160 S Painter Ave, Ozark, AL 36360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 445-1421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myoclonus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Labanowski?

    Feb 20, 2018
    I WAS REFERRED TO SEE DR. LABANOWSKI BY MY FAMILY DOCTOR. IT WAS A VERY EASY PROCESS. THEY CALLED AND GOT ME ON THE SCHEDULE VERY QUICKLY. HE, HIS NURSE PRACTITIONER (MRS. REBECCA CAIN), AND HIS STAFF WERE VERY FRIENDLY, HELPFUL, AND PROFESSIONAL.
    — Feb 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Labanowski to family and friends

    Dr. Labanowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Labanowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225086366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labanowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Labanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labanowski has seen patients for Narcolepsy and Cataplexy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labanowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Labanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labanowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Labanowski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.