Dr. Michael Labellarte, MD
Dr. Michael Labellarte, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
- 1 2328 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 979-2326
We found Dr. Labellarte after several failed attempts with other psychiatrists. Now, the whole family sees him! I would (and do!) refer him to anyone looking for a psychiatrist.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Labellarte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labellarte.
